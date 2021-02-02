STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No data generated with Covishield, Covaxin on 'European' strain of coronavirus, Rajya Sabha told

Two strains of the coronavirus that originated in the United Kingdom and South Africa have already spread in several countries around the globe.

Published: 02nd February 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

covishield, Covaxin

Covaxin and Covishield vaccines

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No data has been generated with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines specifically on the new "European" COVID-19 virus strain, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said on Tuesday.

Two strains of the coronavirus that originated in the United Kingdom and South Africa have already spread in several countries around the globe.

To a question on whether the Covishield and Covaxin are able to provide protection from the new coronavirus variant that was traced in the UK, Choubey told Rajya Sabha, "At present, there is no data generated with the above vaccines specifically on new European COVID-19 virus strain."

The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being produced in this country by Serum Institute of India while Covaxin has been developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech.

"However, in the case of the proposal of Bharat Biotech International Limited, during consultation, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the CDSCO noted that the Inactivated Whole Virion Coronavirus vaccine has potential to target mutated coronavirus strains," the Union minister of state for health said in a written reply.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health has given approval to Serum Institute of India for manufacture of its COVID-19 vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation with various conditions and restrictions.

It has also granted permission to Bharat Biotech for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine for restricted use in emergency situations in public interest as an abundant precaution in clinical trial mode with various conditions and restrictions.

Choubey said many countries in Europe and the Americas are witnessing a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The United Kingdom reported a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 to the World Health Organization on December 14.

Currently in the UK this new variant has become the dominant circulating virus, he said.

As on January 29, about 61 countries (including the United Kingdom) have reported this variant of the virus, Choubey said.

According to the health ministry, India till January 29 reported 166 cases of the UK strain.

Elaborating on the steps taken by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus in the country, Choubey said all flights to the UK were banned from December 23 to January 7.

Resumption of limited international flight services to and from the UK has been allowed with effect from January 8 in a calibrated manner by initially allowing flight movement to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai only.

"All passengers arriving from the UK should carry negative RT-PCR test report for which the test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey," he said, adding all international passengers who arrived in India from UK or transit through UK are again mandatorily tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR at the airport.

"All passengers and their contacts who tested positive for RT-PCR are isolated, their samples are sent for whole genome sequencing to detect UK variant. All international passengers who test negative at airports are quarantined for 14 days," Choubey said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus covid 19 european covid variant covishield covaxin
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp