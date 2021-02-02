STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raipur-Vishakhapatnam Expressway on track  

The Odisha portion of the 6-lane expressway will have a length of 240.37 km and pass through Nabarangpur and Koraput districts.

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Finance Minister on Monday announced that the 464 km Raipur-Vishakhapatnam Expressway passing through Chhattisgarh, Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh will be awarded and construction will start in 2021-22.

The Odisha portion of the 6-lane expressway will have a length of 240.37 km and pass through Nabarangpur and Koraput districts. Estimated to cost Rs 8,092 crore, the road will connect Dhanara village of Nabarangpur district to Tumbigura of Koraput district.

The road will pass through 129 villages - 70 in Nabarangpur district and 59 Koraput district, official sources said.

The project sanctioned under Bharatmala scheme in 2017 has been hanging fire due to a host of problems like public resistance to land acquisition and delay in obtaining forest clearance. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raipur Vishakhapatnam
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp