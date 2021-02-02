STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two JeM associates held in north Kashmir

The forces seized arms and ammunition, including a pistol, three live hand grenades and 10 live rounds, from one of the JeM associates.

Published: 02nd February 2021

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces arrested two associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit from Bandipora and Baramula districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Police in Bandipora district in north Kashmir received information that there were certain anti-national elements who were indoctrinating the youth and influencing them with false narratives, a police spokesman said.

They were also motivating them to take a violent path, besides providing them with arms, ammunition and other resources for this purpose, he said.

Acting on specific human and technical inputs, security forces apprehended a suspect, identified as Abdul Majeed Khan of Kralpora area of the district, at Wular Vantage Park Aragam, the spokesman said.

The forces seized arms and ammunition, including a pistol, three live hand grenades and 10 live rounds, from his possession, he said.

On his preliminary questioning, the accused revealed that he was associated with JeM outfit and was in contact with handlers across the border from where he received instructions to identify innocent youth for joining militancy and pass on arms and ammunitions to them, the spokesman said.

On the further disclosure of the arrested person, he named one Showkat Ahmad Malik, a resident of the Sangrama area of Sopore in Baramulla distirct, as his accomplice in carrying out his nefarious designs, the spokesman added.

Accordingly, a search operation was launched in Sangrama leading to the arrest of the accused person.

A pistol, five live hand grenades and 20 live rounds were seized from his possession, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the spokesman said.

