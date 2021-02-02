STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP court to decide territorial jurisdiction of case against Smriti Irani on February 6

Vartika had moved the court meant to try MPs and MLAs, alleging that the minister and her two alleged aides demanded money to make her a member of a central women's commission.

Published: 02nd February 2021 07:41 PM

Amethi MP Smriti Irani

BJP MP Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SULTANPUR: A court here fixed February 6 as the date for deciding the territorial jurisdiction of the case filed by international shooter Vartika Singh against Union minister Smriti Irani and two others.

Vartika had moved the court meant to try MPs and MLAs, alleging that the minister and her two alleged aides Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh demanded money to make her a member of a central women's commission.

The hearing into the case was held on Tuesday and the court has fixed February 6 as the date for determining the territorial jurisdiction of the case, Vartika Singh's counsel Rohit Tripathi said.

The shooter had alleged that people close to the minister issued her a fake letter, appointing her as a member of the central women's commission, a possible reference to the National Commission for Women.

Vartika Singh alleged that Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, the two alleged aides of the Union minister, initially demanded Rs 1 crore from her and then brought the amount down to Rs 25 lakh.

She also alleged one of the men talked to her in an obscene manner.

On November 23, however, Gupta had lodged a complaint against Vartika and another person at the Musafirkhana Police Station in Amethi district, accusing them of levelling unfounded charges against him and trying to spoil his image, following which police had lodged an FIR against her.

Vartika, however, claimed the complaint was lodged after she threatened to expose corruption.

