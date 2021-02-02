STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will fight 2022 Assembly polls under CM Pramod Sawant: Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade

He said the party had the capability to fight polls for the 40-member House on its own, adding that questions of pre-poll alliances need not be discussed at this point of time.

Published: 02nd February 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

PANAJI: The BJP will fight the 2022 Goa Assembly elections under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the party's state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Tuesday. He said the party had the capability to fight polls for the 40-member House on its own, adding that questions of pre-poll alliances need not be discussed at this point of time.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would retain power in the coastal state. He said the BJP was not in favour of fighting upcoming municipal council polls on party lines as it would create divisions among workers.

