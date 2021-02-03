Bharat Biotech and Ocugen to supply Covaxin to the US

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech and Ocugen, a US biopharmaceutical company, have entered into a definitive agreement to co-develop, supply, and commercialise Covaxin for the United States market.

According to the agreement, both companies will share US commercialisation profits. According to an announcement made by Bharat Biotech, Ocugen will receive initial supply of Covaxin doses upon authorisation from US regulatory authorities and eventually, manufacturing will take place in the US.

Covaxin had received Emergency Use Authorisation in India this month and is in a fully enrolled Phase 3 clinical trial involving 25,800 patients.

This vaccine uses inactive virus to build an immune response and also effectively neutralizes UK variant of SARS-Cov-2 reducing the possibility of mutant virus escape.