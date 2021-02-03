BJD MP raises demand in Rajya Sabha for passing of Women's Reservation Bill

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Member of Parliament Dr Sasmit Patra raised a demand in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

During the Zero Hour, Dr Patra reiterated the long pending demand of his leader, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the passage of the Bill in the Parliament.

Speaking in his mother tongue Odia, Dr Patra stated that women's empowerment is extremely important in India, particularly in the context of economic, social and political empowerment.

Speaking on political empowerment of women, Dr. Patra stated that BJD had reserved 33 per cent of its seats for women in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He added that the Women's Reservation Bill is a necessary condition to ensure their political empowerment.

On the issue of Social and Economic Empowerment, Dr. Sasmit Patra stated that the Union Government should study the model of Mission Shakti program of Odisha which has empowered more than 80 lakh women through Women Self Help Groups.

Dr Patra also proposed that just as the Central Government had brought the National Maternity Scheme after considering Odisha's Mamata Yojana as a benchmark model, it should also bring a National program along the lines of Odisha's Mission Shakti.

CM Naveen Patnaik while celebrating the 24th foundation day of BJD last year said: "From now on, in every session of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Legislative Assembly, BJD will raise the women's reservation issue and give a constant reminder to national parties". (ANI)