STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJD MP raises demand in Rajya Sabha for passing of Women's Reservation Bill

Speaking in his mother tongue Odia, Dr Sasmit Patra stated that women's empowerment is extremely important in India, particularly in the context of economic, social and political empowerment.

Published: 03rd February 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

BJD MP Sasmit Patra

BJD MP Sasmit Patra (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Member of Parliament Dr Sasmit Patra raised a demand in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill.

During the Zero Hour, Dr Patra reiterated the long pending demand of his leader, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the passage of the Bill in the Parliament.

Speaking in his mother tongue Odia, Dr Patra stated that women's empowerment is extremely important in India, particularly in the context of economic, social and political empowerment.

Speaking on political empowerment of women, Dr. Patra stated that BJD had reserved 33 per cent of its seats for women in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He added that the Women's Reservation Bill is a necessary condition to ensure their political empowerment.

On the issue of Social and Economic Empowerment, Dr. Sasmit Patra stated that the Union Government should study the model of Mission Shakti program of Odisha which has empowered more than 80 lakh women through Women Self Help Groups.

Dr Patra also proposed that just as the Central Government had brought the National Maternity Scheme after considering Odisha's Mamata Yojana as a benchmark model, it should also bring a National program along the lines of Odisha's Mission Shakti.

CM Naveen Patnaik while celebrating the 24th foundation day of BJD last year said: "From now on, in every session of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Legislative Assembly, BJD will raise the women's reservation issue and give a constant reminder to national parties". (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Womens Reservation Bill BJD MP Dr Sasmit Patra Rajya Sabha
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp