Considering running trains with general compartments: Southern Railway 

By PTI

ERODE: The severity of the coronavirus has decreased and the demand for general compartments in passenger trains increased, said general manager of Southern Railway John Thomas on Wednesday.

The general manager, during his regular visit and inspection at the Erode railway station, goods yard and the loco pilot rest room, said all facilities for the travelling public would be restored.

He said the demand for general (unreserved) compartments in all the running trains was under consideration and that there would be an announcement in this regard soon.

Regarding the filling up of vacancies in the railways, he said, They will filled up within two or three months by the Railway Recruitment Board."

He said a feasibility study of a fast-moving (110-km/hr) engine from Erode to Tiruchirapalli was underway.

At present, passengers trains were being run with reserved coaches in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.