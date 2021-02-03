STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: India records 11,039 new cases, 110 fresh fatalities

There are 1,60,057 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.49 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,77,284 with 11,039 new infections, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,62,631, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,54,596 with 110 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,62,631 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.08 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,60,057 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.49 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,84,73,178 samples have been tested up to February 2 with 7,21,121 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 110 new fatalities include 30 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 12 from Punjab.

A total of  1,54,596 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,139 from Maharashtra followed by 12,367 from Tamil Nadu, 12,223 from Karnataka, 10,858 from Delhi, 10,188 from West Bengal, 8,668 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,156 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of  Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Active Cases India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp