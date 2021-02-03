STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers reach Haryana's Jind to participate in 'kisan mahapanchayat'

Village pradhan Tekram demanded the immediate repeal of the three new laws, enactment of a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP), and implementation of the Swaminathan report.

Published: 03rd February 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' against the new farm laws in Jind district on Wednesday.

Farmers during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' against the new farm laws in Jind district on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JIND (HARYANA): A large gathering of farmers on Wednesday was seen assembling at Kandela village sports stadium to participate in the "kisan mahapanchayat" that is underway in Haryana's Jind.

The "kisan mahapanchayat" has been organised by the Haryana khap where Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait and several other leaders of various farmer unions are slated to address the gathering.

Speaking about the event, Ram Mehar, the son of Gram Pradhan told ANI, "This is the first "Kisan mahapanchayat" in Haryana. The further direction of the farmers' movement, next course of action and other related decisions shall be taken in the presence of the heads of various Khap Panchayats. Khaps from across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Jatthedars from Punjab have are scheduled to participate."

Talking to ANI at the event, village pradhan Tekram demanded the immediate repeal of the three new laws, enactment of a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP), and implementation of the Swaminathan report.

"The three new laws should be immediately taken back, a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) should be enacted and Swaminathan report should be implemented in a full-fledged manner," said the village pradhan.

He further stated, "In view of the poor financial condition of the farmers, the government should wave off farmers' loans and our 200 to 300 men who have been detained should be released with immediate effect."

He also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally hold talks with the farmer union leaders and resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Earlier today, Rakesh Tikait has said that his main aim behind conducting panchayats is to visit villages and gather their support. Such panchayats will be held across the country until the government accepts their demands, Tikait has said on Wednesday.

Tikait had also stated that if the government does not fulfill their demands, they will organise a gathering of 40 lakh tractors and take out 'yatras' across the country to protest against the government over the recently enacted farm laws.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at Delhi's Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders in view of the farmers' stir.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kisan mahapanchayat Haryana Khap farm laws farmers protests Bharatiya Kisan Union Jind district
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp