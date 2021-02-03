STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal Rohingya immigrants living in 12 states, UTs: Government to Rajya Sabha

The Centre also said detection and deportation of illegal migrants, including the Rohingya from Myanmar, after due process of nationality verification was a continuous process.

Published: 03rd February 2021 01:06 PM

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, photo, Golforaj Begum, a 54-year-old Rohingya refugee, sits at the Kutupalong refugee camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Representational image of a Rohingya refugee (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Illegal Rohingya immigrants are staying in 12 states and Union territories, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said since illegal immigrants enter without valid travel documents in clandestine and surreptitious manner, there was no accurate data regarding the number of such migrants living in the country.

"As per reports, illegal Rohingya immigrants are presently staying in India mostly in Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka and Kerala," he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister said detection and deportation of illegal migrants, including the Rohingya from Myanmar, after due process of nationality verification was a continuous process.

Rai said consolidated instructions regarding deportation and repatriation of foreign nationals had been issued to all state governments and Union territories on April 24, 2014, and July 1, 2019.

Rohingya
India Matters
