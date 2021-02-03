In fresh attack, Rahul Gandhi asks 'why do so many dictators have names beginning with M?'
NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday posed a question as to why do so many dictators have names that begin with"M". He, however, did not elaborate on the context behind the tweet.
"Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M ? Marcos, Mussolini, Milosevic, Mubarak, Mobutu, Musharraf, Micombero," the Congress leader tweeted on Wednesday.
The Wayanad MP has been time and again slamming the Centre and its policies.
Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M ?— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2021
Recently, the Congress leader slammed the Central government after Twitter temporarily blocked accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers' agitation on the direction of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
He has also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of planning to "handover India's assets to crony capitalist friends".