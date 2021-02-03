STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Sabha adjourned twice as Opposition continues protest over 3 new farm laws

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice on Wednesday as the protesting opposition members demanded a separate discussion on the farm laws issue.

As soon as the House met at 4 PM, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue of farmers' agitation, saying that the matter is maligning the image of the country.

"We are concerned," he said.

Urging members to return to their seats, Speaker Om Birla said they should maintain the dignity of the House or else he will have to take disciplinary actions against those who violate norms.

He said the Question Hour is important and it should go on.

But opposition members refused to relent, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings till 4.30 PM.

Following the first adjournment when the house reassembled at 4:30 PM, Chowdhury demanded that there should be a separate discussion on the Presidential address and the farmers' issue.

The Speaker said the members should maintain the dignity of the House and return to the seats.

He said that sufficient time and opportunity would be given to them to express their views.

Birla urged AAP leader Bhagwant Mann to go to his seat if he wants a discussion and warned him of action.

But the opposition members refused to relent forcing him to adjourn the proceedings again till 5 PM.

Several farmer unions have been staging protests at various border points of Delhi since late November demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

Members of the Congres, DMK, Trinamool, and Bhagwant Mann of the AAP were at the forefront of raising slogans against the farm laws and the treatment meted out to the protesting farmers.

