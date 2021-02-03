STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Morena first Madhya Pradesh district with no active COVID-19 case

Health officials attributed this to proper monitoring of patients and contact-tracing in the district.

Published: 03rd February 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Morena has not reported any new COVID-19 case in the last three days and has become the first district in Madhya Pradesh to have no active coronavirus case, health officials claimed on Wednesday.

They attributed this to proper monitoring of patients and contact-tracing in the district.

No COVID-19 case has been reported in the district in the last three days, Morena's Chief Medical and Health Officer R C Bandil told PTI.

"We focussed on proper sampling and isolation of the COVID-19 patients, besides their constant monitoring. This has led to zero active coronavirus cases as on Tuesday evening," he said.

The health department conducted strict contact-tracing and follow-up in cases of infections, he said.

Out of 52 districts in MP, 31 recorded less than 20 active coronavirus cases on Tuesday evening, according to state health officials.

Among these 31 districts, 12 have less than 10 active cases, while four recorded less than five active cases, they said.

As on Tuesday evening, Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally stood at 2,55,431, while the death toll was 3,815.

The state has so far reported 2,49,193 recoveries, as per official figures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp