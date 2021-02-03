STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not attending PM Narendra Modi's public meeting at Haldia: Trinamool Congress MP Dev

West Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha president Saumitra Khan had recently claimed that Dev and another TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, who is the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, will attend the public rally.

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actor and TMC MP Dev

Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Dev (Photo| Twitter/ Dev)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Dev on Wednesday said there is no possibility of him sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a scheduled public meeting on February 7, amid speculations that the Bengali superstar was contemplating switching over to the saffron camp.

West Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha president Saumitra Khan had recently claimed that Dev and another TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, who is the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, will attend the public rally at Haldia, where Modi will be present. "Dear Saumitra, I stil feel very proud to see your journey & achievements. My sincere apologies, as I won't be able to make it to this event, but I m touched to have received this invite," Dev said on Twitter.

"U will always hold a special place of love n respect irrespective of our political ideologies," he said about Khan, a former TMC leader who joined the BJP prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speculations of Dev deserting the ruling party had gained momentum after actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the BJP recently, and hinted at the possibility of others from the Bengali film industry following suit. Dev also rubbished reports that he was keen to change the lyrics of his upcoming film that sounded overtly political.

The prime minister is slated to visit Haldia in Purbo Medinipur on February 7 to inaugurate a government project, and take part in a 'Jan Sabha' (public meeting) organised by the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Dev Narendra Modi BJP Sisir Adhikari BJP Haldia rally Saumitra Khan
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp