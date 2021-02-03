Shiv Sena sets 'Mission 150' target for upcoming BMC elections

Sudhir Suryavanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena has made it their 'mission' to bag at least 150 out of the total 227 seats in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

According to sources, the Sena leadership has decided to strengthen its local base by undertaking various development works.

“We have been ruling BMC for the last several years. The BMC is our forte. Therefore, we ahead of the elections decided to start reaching our party workers. If we are strong then we will definitely defeat the opponent in the electoral battle,” said senior Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar.

Waikar said that currently, the party has not decided on the alliance with NCP and Congress.“In the BMC’s budget, several development projects are undertaken and ample fund has been provided. Sena believes in its hard and groundwork and that is the strength of our party,” Waikar added.

While Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai said that the youth wing of Sena is bringing more young blood in party carder. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray personally called several meeting of our Shakha and Vibhag Pramukh recently and attended their all issues. We have a solid base since the inception of Sena in Mumbai. We need to encourage them to take more and more public-oriented activities,” Sardesai said.

He further said that environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray is also actively attending the BMC corporators. “We are in power in BMC and state government. The state government can help to resolve several major issues of any local wards. Aaditya has been asking them to come forward and share their issues. He is speedily approving the project and ensuring that all projects get enough fund and gets completed on schedule as well," Sardesai added.