STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena sets 'Mission 150' target for upcoming BMC elections

According to sources, the Sena leadership has decided to strengthen its local base by undertaking various development works.

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena flags

Shiv Sena flags (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryavanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena has made it their 'mission' to bag at least 150 out of the total 227 seats in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

According to sources, the Sena leadership has decided to strengthen its local base by undertaking various development works.

“We have been ruling BMC for the last several years. The BMC is our forte. Therefore, we ahead of the elections decided to start reaching our party workers. If we are strong then we will definitely defeat the opponent in the electoral battle,” said senior Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar.

Waikar said that currently, the party has not decided on the alliance with NCP and Congress.“In the BMC’s budget, several development projects are undertaken and ample fund has been provided. Sena believes in its hard and groundwork and that is the strength of our party,” Waikar added.

While Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai said that the youth wing of Sena is bringing more young blood in party carder. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray personally called several meeting of our Shakha and Vibhag Pramukh recently and attended their all issues. We have a solid base since the inception of Sena in Mumbai. We need to encourage them to take more and more public-oriented activities,” Sardesai said.

He further said that environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray is also actively attending the BMC corporators. “We are in power in BMC and state government. The state government can help to resolve several major issues of any local wards. Aaditya has been asking them to come forward and share their issues. He is speedily approving the project and ensuring that all projects get enough fund and gets completed on schedule as well," Sardesai added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMC elections Shiv Sena
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp