VHP lodges FIR over fraud Ram temple donation collections

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Amid the BJP-Congress war of words over former-Union minister Kantilal Bhuria’s controversial statement that BJP leaders collect funds in Ram Temple’s name and drink liquor, a case has been registered by Bhopal Police against a man for fraudulently collecting donations in the name of funding the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

According to additional SP (ASP-Bhopal) Rajesh Bhadauriya, a case was registered at Ashoka Garden police station of MP capital under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) against a local resident Manish Rajput for fraudulently collecting donations in the name of temple construction.

“The case was registered against Rajput on the complaint of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office bearer YS Jadaun. In the complaint, Jadaun has mentioned that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has mandated the VHP only for collecting door-to-door donations for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya. But a Bhopal resident man Manish Rajput is collecting donations from commoners in the name of Ram Temple construction by issuing receipts of Ram Bhoomi Sankalp Society,” the ASP added.