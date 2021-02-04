STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Authorised CM to perform duties related to finacial statement presentation: Bengal Governor

Dhankhar tweeted that the authorisation was given following communication with state finance minister Amit Mitra and speaker of the Assembly, Biman Banerjee.

Published: 04th February 2021 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday that he has authorised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to perform all duties in the Assembly related to the presentation of the annual financial statement for 2021-22 and the motion for vote on account.

Dhankhar tweeted that the authorisation was given following communication with state finance minister Amit Mitra and speaker of the Assembly, Biman Banerjee.

"Governor of West Bengal has authorized Chief Minister Ms. Mamata Banerjee to perform in the Assembly all duties relating to presentation of Annual Financial Statement of the Government of West Bengal for the year 2021-2022 and Motion for Vote on Account & all related aspects," he tweeted.

A vote on account, which entails an incumbent government to seek a sanction for administrative expenditure, will be presented before the House on Friday as Assembly elections are due to be held in the state in April-May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar West bengal Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp