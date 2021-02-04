Authorised CM to perform duties related to finacial statement presentation: Bengal Governor

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday that he has authorised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to perform all duties in the Assembly related to the presentation of the annual financial statement for 2021-22 and the motion for vote on account.

Dhankhar tweeted that the authorisation was given following communication with state finance minister Amit Mitra and speaker of the Assembly, Biman Banerjee.

"Governor of West Bengal has authorized Chief Minister Ms. Mamata Banerjee to perform in the Assembly all duties relating to presentation of Annual Financial Statement of the Government of West Bengal for the year 2021-2022 and Motion for Vote on Account & all related aspects," he tweeted.

A vote on account, which entails an incumbent government to seek a sanction for administrative expenditure, will be presented before the House on Friday as Assembly elections are due to be held in the state in April-May.