STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands President's rule in Jharkhand

Women are not safe there and hence I want to say that it is the favourable condition to impose President''s rule there, he said.

Published: 04th February 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday demanded the imposition of the President's rule in Jharkhand alleging that 4,000 rape cases were reported last year in the state and women are not safe there.

"Our Prime Minister talks of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao but in last one year, 4,000 rape cases were reported in Jharkhand. Girls and women were murdered after rape. The Chief Minister himself is accused of a 2013 rape case and the matter is being heard in Bombay High Court," Dubey, Lok Sabha MP from Godda constituency of Jharkhand said.

"Women are not safe there and hence I want to say that it is the favourable condition to impose President''s rule there and hence I want to request that President's rule should be imposed immediately in Jharkhand to protect women," he added.

He was speaking during the zero hour in Lok Sabha.

The Lower House of the Parliament resumed proceedings after the fourth adjournment, amid sloganeering from Opposition in protest against farm laws. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who WAS in the Chair, has requested the protesting members to use the Zero Hour to raise important issues.

Vishnu Dayal Sharma, BJP MP from Jharkhand's Palamu asked for railways crossings that have been shut down to be opened in his constituency in the state.

During Zero Hour, Manoj Tiwari BJP MP from North-East constituency of Delhi raised the issue of education in Delhi. He requested the Education Ministry to provide Navodaya Vidyalaya in his Lok Sabha constituency.

"A lot of students are failing exams because teachers are either not available or are unable to give attention to children in schools. I don't want to leave the important matter of education on the Delhi government so kindly open a Navodaya Vidyalay in my constituency," Tiwari said.

Madhya Pradesh' Balaghat MP Dhal Singh Bisen urged the government to enhance internet connectivity in his constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nishikant Dubey
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp