Governor takes dig at Uddhav government for not giving job to Asian Games medallist Kavita Raut

The governor, who has in the past been critical of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on certain issues, made the remarks on Wednesday at an event in Nashik district.

Published: 04th February 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has taken potshots at the state government over not giving a job to long-distance runner and Asian Games medallist Kavita Raut, saying there is something wrong somewhere.

Raut (hailing from Nashik) was among eight sportspersons whom the state government offered jobs in 2016.

Koshyari said Raut has a job in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation inDehradun, a postingwhich people vie for.

"But, she wants to live in her village and serve there. I wrote to the sports minister (Sunil Kedar). He told me that he would give a job to Kavita," the governor said.

But, she is saying she has not got the job yet, he said.

"The governor talked about it, the minister too talked about (giving the job). Still, she did not get it. So, there is something wrong somewhere," Koshyari said.

He assured Raut that she will be given the job.

It will take some time because the "government works in a way that people create some or the other problems", the governor said.

"How will they (sportspersons) work if you are not going to encourage them?" he asked.

