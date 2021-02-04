STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LS proceedings adjourned for 40 minutes as opposition disrupts Question Hour over farm laws

As soon as the House assembled at 4 PM, members of the Opposition started shouting slogans against the government and the agri laws.

Published: 04th February 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for about 40 minutes till 5 PM on Thursday after Opposition members disrupted the Question Hour over the three new farm laws.

As soon as the House assembled at 4 PM, members of the Opposition started shouting slogans against the government and the agri laws.

Few questions related to ministry of roads and highways were replied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

But as sloganeering continued, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked members to return to their seats.

"Question Hour is the right of MPs.... This behaviour is not good and I again request you all to return to your seats so that the House proceedings run properly," he said.

Shouting slogans and showing placards are against parliamentary tradition, he added.

But Opposition members refused to relent forcing Birla to adjourn the proceedings till 5 PM.

Several farmer unions have been staging protests at various border points of Delhi demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Question Hour
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp