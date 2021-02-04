No truth in report that Congress wants Deputy CM post: Ajit Pawar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday dismissed a news report that claimed the Congress has sought the post he is holding, saying there is no substance in it.

The NCP leader said the MVA government is implementing decisions taken by the chiefs of the three alliance partners through discussion and consensus.

According to the media report, the Congress has expressed willingness to cede the Assembly Speakers post to ally Shiv Sena in case incumbent Nana Patole is appointed the MPCC president.

The report has claimed the Congress has demanded the deputy chief ministers post and some other important portfolios.

The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in November 2019 under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As part of the understanding among the three parties, the chief ministers post is with the Shiv Sena.

The NCP and the Congress got the deputy chief minister and Assembly speakers posts, respectively.

There is no substance in the news. The MVA came into existence a year ago.

"Chief Minister Uddhav ji Thackeray, myself, Eknathrao Shinde, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Chhagan Bhujbal and Ashokrao Chavan (all ministers from the ruling parties) are implementing the decisions taken by (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi ji, (NCP chief Sharad) Pawar saheb and Uddhav ji Thackeray sitting together," Ajit Pawar told reporters here.

Asked whether the issue of Congress replacing its state unit president will be discussed with the NCP, Ajit Pawar said it is an internal matter of that party and others have no reason to discuss it.

The Congress is in the process of appointing a new state president after the incumbent Balasaheb Thorat expressed his desire to step down from the organisational post and continue as a minister.