Onus on Pakistan to create environment free of terror and hostility: Ministry of External Affairs

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said Pakistan was firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.

India Pakistan flag

​The relations further deteriorated after India in August 2019 announced withdrawing special powers of J&K. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa seemed to extend a hand of friendship to India, New Delhi on Thursday said that the onus was on Pakistan to create an amicable environment.

“Our position is well-known. India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan for creating such an environment,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. On Tuesday, Bajwa had said it was time to extend a hand of peace in all directions.

The comments were perceived to be aimed at India and were in contrast against his statement against New Delhi in the aftermath of surgical strikes and the abrogation of Article 370. 

“Pakistan and India must also resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion,” Bajwa said. 

The ties with Pakistan came under severe strain after India’s war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in 2019 in response to the Pulwama attack.

​The relations further deteriorated after India in August 2019 announced withdrawing special powers of J&K.

