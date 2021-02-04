STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parliament panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database as proposed under new bill

Two members of the panel, Asaduddin Owaisi, a Lok Sabha member from Telangana, and Binoy Viswam, a Rajya Sabha member representing Kerala, have submitted a dissent note.

Published: 04th February 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has raised concerns over building a national database of crime scene DNA profiles as proposed under a new bill, saying it will include virtually everyone as DNA is left at such spots before and after the incident by several people who may have nothing to do with the case.

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Bill, 2019, seeks to establish a National DNA Data Bank and Regional DNA Data banks to store and maintain the DNA profiles in accordance with the provisions relating to the use and access to information, its retention and expunction.

The 32-member Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, headed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, tabled its report before Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Two members of the panel, Asaduddin Owaisi, a Lok Sabha member from Telangana, and Binoy Viswam, a Rajya Sabha member representing Kerala, have submitted a dissent note.

The bill seeks to address concerns related to quality, accuracy, security of data and other related matters that may arise in the use of DNA technology.

The panel also raised concerns about the DNA data banks.

"The risk with a national data bank of crime scene DNA profiles is that it will likely include virtually everyone since DNA is left at the crime scene before and after the crime by several persons who may have nothing to do with the crime being investigated."

"There is also DNA to be present of those who were nowhere near crime scene but bodily material like hair may have been transported to the crime scene inadvertently by a variety of ways," the report said.

It added that many of these DNA profiles will then find their way into the "crime scene index" without the knowledge of these persons.

It has been suggested that crime scene DNA profiles can be used in the investigation and trial but it should not be put in a data bank, and rather destroyed once the case concludes with acquittal.

"If there is a conviction, only the DNA profile of the convict could be included in the data bank," it added.

This is a fundamental issue on which it has not been possible to arrive at a consensus, the report said.

Some members feel that the crime scene index is unnecessary and is not a required feature to solve crimes.

Some other members favour the retention of this clause (in the bill).

The bill was first introduced in Lok Sabha by Harsh Vardhan as the Minister for S&T in August 2018 and passed in January 2019.

However, the bill lapsed due to the dissolution of Lok Sabha.

After the reconstitution of the government following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Cabinet approved the bill and it was again introduced in Lok Sabha in July 2019.

In October 2019, the bill was referred to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change by the Rajya Sabha Chairman in consultation with the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DNA Profiling DNA Technology (Use and Application) Bill 2019 National DNA Data Bank
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp