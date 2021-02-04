STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

This is a government of non-performance: Nadda says BJP giving 'special focus' to Kerala

Continuing his attack against the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition UDF spearheaded by the Congress, the BJP president alleged rampant corruption was going on.

Published: 04th February 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

THRISSUR: The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were giving "special focus" and attention to poll-bound Kerala and over Rs 19,000 crore has been kept apart for the state to ease its revenue deficit, party president J P Nadda said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister has special attention and focus for Kerala and more than Rs 19,000 crore has been kept apart to reduce the state's revenue deficit," he said at a massive rally of party workers at the Thekkinkadu Maidan here this evening.

Continuing his attack against the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition UDF spearheaded by the Congress, the BJP president alleged rampant corruption was going on and the two fronts had brought a bad name to the state.

Attacking the LDF, he said, "This is a government of non-performance."

He listed various projects sanctioned by the Centre for the state including the Mumbai-Kanyakumarieconomic corridor for which Rs 50,000 crore has been set apart.

During the lockdown, Prime Minister Modi had transferred Rs 500 each for three months to 20 crore women across the country in their Jan Dhan accounts and 47 lakh peoplewere benefited in the state.

Eight crore gas connections were given to the women here, he said.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala ahead of the assembly polls, addressed party office bearers from the 140 assembly constituencies earlier in the day.

The BJP chief said he had come to the same venue in 2016 during the assembly polls and claimed there was a "sea change" in the enthusiasm of the people now.

Former DGP Jacob Thomas, who recently joined the BJP, was welcomed by Nadda on the stage by wrapping a shawl around him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp