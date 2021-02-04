STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trouble for Dhananjay Munde again as woman accuses Maharashtra minister of confining their kids in his bungalow

In a statement, Munde on Wednesday said there is no substance in the allegations levelled against him by the woman and claimed the charges were aimed at defaming him.

Published: 04th February 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A woman who had been in a relationship with Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has submitted a police complaint, alleging he has kept their two children in his bungalow in Mumbai since the last three months and was not allowing her to meet or speak to them.

In a statement, Munde on Wednesday said there is no substance in the allegations levelled against him by the woman, with whom he has two children, and claimed the charges were aimed at defaming him.

The woman wrote a purported Facebook post about the issue on her birthday, which was on Tuesday, and has threatened to go on a hunger strike from February 20 if the police did not intervene in the matter.

In the post, the woman has claimed the senior NCP leader (45) has kept their children hidden for three months in his official bungalow in south Mumbai.

"He is not even allowing me to meet or talk to them. Even Ravana would not have done this much torture," she said.

In the written complaint, submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office, the woman has claimed her 14- year-old daughter is not safe.

There is no substance in the allegations made with the only aim of defaming (me), Munde said in the statement.

The social justice minister had last month said that he was in a mutual consensual relationship with the woman since 2003 and the same was known to his family, wife and friends.

Munde had said he has two children -- a son and daughter -- from his mutual consensual relationship with the woman.

ALSO READ | Sharad Pawar says stand vindicated as rape complaint against Dhananjay Munde withdrawn

The NCP leader had said he approached the Bombay High Court against the woman after she allegedly published on social media too personal content relating to him to defame him.

The minister had said the high court has passed order preventing publication of such content.

Late last month, Munde and the woman informed the HC that they have decided to settle their disputes before a mediator.

On Wednesday, Munde said the court has appointed former Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani as the mediator.

He said two mediation meetings have already been held.

The next mediation meeting is to be held on February 13 and decision is expected then on disputes relating to the children and other issues,Munde said.

The complaint (made by the woman) about custody of children at a time when the mediation process is still on creates doubts about the motive.

Basically, to publicly make the demand which is being discussed in the mediation shows the opposition party has no interest in the judicial process and the motive is to defame one through media trial, the NCP leader added.

Last month, the woman's sister had accused the minister of rape, but later withdrew her police complaint.

Munde had dismissed the rape charge as "false" and one aimed at "blackmailing" him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhananjay Munde
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp