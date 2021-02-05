Bengal polls: Nadda to inaugurate BJP's rath yatra on Saturday

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP national president JP Nadda will flag off the party’s rath yatra under the banner of 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwip in Nadia district on Saturday.

The district administration gave permission to hold the inaugural event where Nadda is scheduled to address but the nod for the yatras is yet to come as a PIL challenging the event is pending in the Calcutta High Court.

The Bengal BJP has planned to take out the event from the party’s five organisational zones. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to be present in one of the events which will start from Cooch Behar on February 11.

"We have given permission for the rally at Nabadwip. But we have not given a go-ahead for the Parivartan Yatra as a PIL is pending in the high court," said a senior police officer.

Earlier, the state BJP sought permission from the Home Secretary HK Dwivedi to carry out the event. In a reply, the state secretariat said the party would have to apply for permission from the district authorities concerned.

In a recent meeting with the BJP’s Bengal functionaries in New Delhi, Shah instructed the party workers to carry out the Parivartan Yatra even if the state government denies permission.

Sources in the state administration said though the go-ahead signal was not given for the yatra, their application seeking permission has not been denied yet.