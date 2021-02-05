STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSP says Centre taking more efforts against farmers than on Indo-Pak borders, demands repeal of farm laws

Satish Chandra Misra alleged that farmers have been termed as anti-nationals and terrorists.

Published: 05th February 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Misra on Friday slammed the Centre and alleged that the Centre had adopted an oppressive approach towards the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws. He also urged the Centre to shun its ego and repeal the farm laws.

Speaking during the ongoing discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address, the BSP leader said, "The BJP government has deployed jawans, allowed the use of water cannons and tear gas against farmers, blocked food supplies, water, even the toilets. They didn't think even once that women were also present amongst protestors. This is what a gross violation of human rights is."

Misra alleged that farmers have been termed as anti-nationals and terrorists. "Remember, they have nothing to lose so you can't suppress their voices," he added.

"The government has embedded spiked on roads, dug up trenches to deter the protestors. It seems like they are putting more efforts against farmers than on even the Indo-Pak borders. They have not dug up trenches for farmers, but for themselves," he said.

"Farmers are in fear that they will lose their land, and rightly so. You are selling Railways, Oil, Gas, even Ports. Forget private banks, the talk of selling even government banks is on. The way you sold stakes of LIC into the hands of private players, there is growing apprehension in the minds of farmers that you will reinstate the zamindari system by selling their land," he added.

He also raised questions over the intent of the Centre behind the new farm laws and decision to not give legal status to the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all crops. He urged the Centre to shun its ego and repeal the farm laws.

"We demand complete rollback of farm laws, the legal guarantee of MSPs for all crops, and the complete implementation of Swaminathan report," he further remarked.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

