Farmers' protests: Mobile internet curbs to stay in Haryana's Sonipat and Jhajjar districts

The mobile internet services were suspended in some districts of the state 'to prevent disturbance of peace and public order'.

Published: 05th February 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Haryana's Sonipat and Jhajjar districts till Saturday evening, an official statement said. The mobile internet services were suspended in some districts of the state "to prevent disturbance of peace and public order" amid the ongoing farmer agitation against the three agricultural laws of the Centre.

"The Haryana Government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/ 3G/ 4G/ CDMA/ GPRS), SMS services (only bulk SMS) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in two districts, Sonipat and Jhajjar, till 5 pm on February 6," the statement said here on Friday.

The order said that any person found violating the order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions.

The state government had ordered suspension of mobile internet services in three districts bordering Delhi -- Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal - after the breakout of violence in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on the Republic Day.

After January 26, the mobile internet services were suspended in 17 districts but were subsequently restored, barring for the Sonipat and Jhajjar districts. Opposition parties had also condemned the curbs on mobile internet, saying the move would affect students preparing for various examinations.

