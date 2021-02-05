STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand HC seeks explanation as RIMS director fails to submit Lalu’s health report again

The court on Friday asked the director to submit a detailed report on the health conditions of the RJD chief by February 19.

Published: 05th February 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to jail manual violation by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday sought an explanation from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) director Dr. Kameshwar Prasad for failing to submit the health report of Yadav for the second consecutive time. 

Expressing displeasure over the issue, the Court said that the decision to shift Yadav to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was taken, but why it was taken is yet to be ascertained which could be known by going through the medical report.

Notably, the court has been directing the RIMS director to submit the report, but he failed to do so. The court on Friday asked the director to submit a detailed report on the health conditions of the RJD chief by February 19.

“Though the jail authorities have submitted provisional SOP prepared for the jail inmates who are lodged outside the jail, the RIMS authorities did not submit the medical report sought by the Court and has been asked to submit it by February 19, the next hearing date,” said Defence counsel Devarshi Mandal.
Both the RIMS and Jail authorities had been asked to submit their reports, he added.

Looking at deteriorating health conditions, Yadav, who is a chronic patient of hypertension, diabetes, heart, kidney, and several other ailments, was shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi on January 23 following recommendations of a medical board constituted to look into his health condition and submit a report.

Notably, the RJD chief, after being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018, looking at his deteriorating health conditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav Jharkhand High Court RIMS AIIMS
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp