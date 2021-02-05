Jharkhand HC seeks explanation as RIMS director fails to submit Lalu’s health report again

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to jail manual violation by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday sought an explanation from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) director Dr. Kameshwar Prasad for failing to submit the health report of Yadav for the second consecutive time.

Expressing displeasure over the issue, the Court said that the decision to shift Yadav to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was taken, but why it was taken is yet to be ascertained which could be known by going through the medical report.

Notably, the court has been directing the RIMS director to submit the report, but he failed to do so. The court on Friday asked the director to submit a detailed report on the health conditions of the RJD chief by February 19.

“Though the jail authorities have submitted provisional SOP prepared for the jail inmates who are lodged outside the jail, the RIMS authorities did not submit the medical report sought by the Court and has been asked to submit it by February 19, the next hearing date,” said Defence counsel Devarshi Mandal.

Both the RIMS and Jail authorities had been asked to submit their reports, he added.

Looking at deteriorating health conditions, Yadav, who is a chronic patient of hypertension, diabetes, heart, kidney, and several other ailments, was shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi on January 23 following recommendations of a medical board constituted to look into his health condition and submit a report.

Notably, the RJD chief, after being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018, looking at his deteriorating health conditions.