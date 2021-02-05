STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Start-ups to drive Indian economy soon, says Defence Minister at Aero India

He said 60 winners out of more than 1,200 start-ups and innovators who participated in the Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC) have received grants of up to Rs 1.5 crore each to build prototypes

Published: 05th February 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2021 show in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The latest version of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 allows start-ups to participate in Make-in-India forums and reserves projects up to Rs 100 crore for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Speaking at the “Start-up Manthan” organised on the last day of three-day Aero India 2021, the Minister said the Indian economy is soon going to be driven by start-ups and the government is acutely conscious of the fact that as they are the latest entrants in the defence manufacturing sector, they require an extra push.

The government is taking several steps, including opening up the patents and laboratories of DRDO to private industry, setting up of Young Scientists labs in niche technology areas, programmes like iDEX, Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC) and iDEX4Fauji, he said, adding that 45 MSMEs that participated in Aero India received orders worth Rs 203 crore.

Singh said the iDEX initiative is a decisive step towards achieving self-reliance and is one of the most effective and well-executed defence start-up ecosystems in the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said 60 winners out of more than 1,200 start-ups and innovators who participated in the Defence India Start-up Challenge (DISC) have received grants of up to Rs 1.5 crore each to build prototypes. He also asked Ministry of Defence officials to consider increasing the finance available to Innovation for Defence Excellence (IDEX) start-ups.

Stating that Start-Up India was based on three pillars -- simplification and handholding, funding and incentives and incubation and industry-academia partnerships -- he added that it has created an ecosystem of over 41,000 start-ups, 4.7 lakh jobs and Rs 4,500 crore of investment in 384 start-ups through Fund of Funds Scheme.

Over 300 start-ups are currently engaged and iDEX 10 start-ups have developed products worth Rs 100 core that were displayed in Aero India 2021, he said, adding that iDEX4Fauji opens up a new window allowing Indian soldiers and service personnel to be recognized and rewarded as innovators.

He mentioned the innovations done in the field of robotics in maritime applications by Lt. Deepak Suman Kumar and wall penetrating radar by Major Anoop Mishra as examples. The minister handed over certificates of recognition to innovators under iDEX4Fauji and DISC 4 challenges at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aero India Rajnath Singh Startups
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp