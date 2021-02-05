Veteran PTI journalist K Narayanaswamy passes away at 76

By PTI

BENGALURU: S K Narayanaswamy, a former senior PTI journalist, died here on Friday after a brief illness. He was 76.

He is survived by wife and two daughters.

In his long career, Narayanaswamy, who was fondly known as KNS by his initials in the organisation, served as Kerala Bureau Chief in Thiruvananthapuram and later headed the news agency's South operations as its Regional Manager.

He retired from PTI New Delhi as Deputy Editor.

Narayanaswamy tested COVID-19 positive two weeks ago and was hospitalised, family sources said.

He had recovered but the heavy medication took a toll on his health.

Former colleagues recalled him as a person who was always ready to help others.