STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress can't become number one party in near future: BJP leader Narayan Rane

His statement comes a day after the Congress's newly- appointed Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole said that bringing the party back on top in the state was his priority.

Published: 06th February 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Narayan Rane on Saturday took a dig at the Congress saying that it cannot become number one party in the state and at the national level in the near future.

His statement comes a day after the Congress's newly- appointed Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole said that bringing the party back on top in the state was his priority.

Talking to reporters at Kankavli in coastal Sindhudurg district, Rane who was in the Congress before joining the BJP, said Patole did not tell how much time it would take for him to make his party number one again.

"That is not possible in the near future. It is only the BJP which will be the numero uno party at the national and state level," Rane said.

He also hit out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of taking the state backwards in terms of economy and infrastructure development.

"I pray Home minister Amit Shah's visit to Sindhudurg tomorrow is a good omen to pave the way for the fall of the MVA government," he said.

Rane accused Thackeray of giving up the Hindutva agendain order to become the chief minister.

Speaking about next year's civic polls in Mumbai, Rane said the next city mayor will be of the BJP.

"Gujarati community in Mumbai will stand by Modi and Shah. We have done PhD in engineering defections," he said.

"BJP is capable of taking on the Shiv Sena," he said.

Rane said the new farm laws were in interest of farmers and wondered why they were protesting.

He accused the Congress and "outsiders" of fanning the protests.

Shah will be in Sindhudurg district on Sunday, where he is scheduled to inaugurate Rane's medical college and hospital.

Rane, who was Maharashtra chief minister during the Shiv Sena-led government in the early 1990s, is currently a RajyaSabha MP from the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayan Rane BJP Congress Nana Patole
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp