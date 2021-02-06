Double murder of Kamal Nath's kin: UP cops pick up 2 for grilling after raids in MP

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Investigations into the double murder of ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s distant cousin and sister-in-law in Greater Noida have led the Uttar Pradesh police to Gwalior city of the central Indian state.

A UP police team conducted raids in Govardhan Colony and Sainik Colony in the Gole Ka Mandir police station area of Gwalior on Saturday.

At least two persons, both related to key suspects in the double murder, were picked up by the UP police for questioning, key police sources in Gwalior said.

While one of those picked up by UP cops for questioning is aged around 50 years, the other person is a youth.

While the middle-aged man is the father of the key suspect in the murder case, the youth too is related to another suspect.

On Friday, Kamal Nath's distant cousin Narendra Nath (70) and sister-in-law Suman Nath (65) were found dead in the basement of the building in Alpha II Sector in Greater Noida.

Multiple police teams were constituted by UP police to probe the high-profile double killing.