STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Double murder of Kamal Nath's kin: UP cops pick up 2 for grilling after raids in MP

Nath’s distant cousin and sister-in-law were found murdered in UP’s Greater Noida on Friday.

Published: 06th February 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (File | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Investigations into the double murder of ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s distant cousin and sister-in-law in Greater Noida have led the Uttar Pradesh police to Gwalior city of the central Indian state.

A UP police team conducted raids in Govardhan Colony and Sainik Colony in the Gole Ka Mandir police station area of Gwalior on Saturday.

At least two persons, both related to key suspects in the double murder, were picked up by the UP police for questioning, key police sources in Gwalior said.

While one of those picked up by UP cops for questioning is aged around 50 years, the other person is a youth.

While the middle-aged man is the father of the key suspect in the murder case, the youth too is related to another suspect.

On Friday, Kamal Nath's distant cousin Narendra Nath (70) and sister-in-law Suman Nath (65) were found dead in the basement of the building in Alpha II Sector in Greater Noida.

Multiple police teams were constituted by UP police to probe the high-profile double killing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath Kamal Nath kin murder case UP Police
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp