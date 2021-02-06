STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers 'chakka jam': Drone cameras deployed at Tikri to monitor situation 

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order situation.

Published: 06th February 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel alert at Ghazipur border. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Drone cameras were deployed at Tikri border on Saturday to monitor the law and order situation in the wake of 'chakka jam' call by the farmer unions who were protesting against the farm laws for over two months at the national capital's border.

Farmers on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6. Due to that heavy police personnel deployed across Delhi-NCR including Shahjahanpur (Delhi-Rajasthan) border.

READ HERE | Chakka jam today outside Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order situation here. At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert, police said.

"Around 50,000 personnel of Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region. At least 12 metro stations in the national capital have been put on alert for closing the entry and exit, in view of any disturbance," Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, security across Delhi tightened today with the deployment of extra forces, putting up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads ahead of the proposed 'chakka jam' by farmer unions.

Heavy deployment of police personnel seen at Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for 'chakka jam.'

READ HERE | Government's responsibility to ensure peace during 'Chakka Jaam': Farmer leader 

Police along with the barricading measures at the Minto Bridge area deployed. The area has been blockaded as a peremptory counter-measure to thwart the calls. Barbed wires placed over police barricades seen in Delhi's ITO area.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

