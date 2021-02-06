STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Govt hounding me for bid to contest polls': Assam activist Pranab Doley

Pranab Doley, founder of peasants’ body Jeepal Krishak Shramik Sangha, alleged a group of eight armed men in “police uniform” had raided his residence on the night of February 3.

Published: 06th February 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Pranab Doley, founder of peasants’ body Jeepal Krishak Shramik Sangha (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam activist alleged he was being hounded by the state machinery for his decision to contest the Assembly elections, expected in April.

Pranab Doley, founder of peasants’ body Jeepal Krishak Shramik Sangha, alleged a group of eight armed men in “police uniform” had raided his residence on the night of February 3.

“Eight armed men in police inform came in a large vehicle, parked it outside my house, and tapped on the door at around 11:30 pm. When my neighbours started gathering upon hearing our dogs bark, the men left the place,” Doley said.

He had announced his candidature as an Independent for the Bokakhat seat in Golaghat district a day ahead. Currently, it is held by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). AGP, BJP, and Bodoland People’s Front are the three constituents of the state’s ruling coalition.

The police denied any involvement in the purported incident. “No operation was carried out by our personnel in and around his house,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer, P Rajkhowa said.

Doley viewed the incident as intimidation by the government.

“Cultural activist Soneswar Narah and I have been victimised by the system since the time we started speaking up against fake encounters of locals by the forest protection force of Kaziranga National Park in the name of wildlife conservation,” he said.

Some 3,000 of Doley’s supporters hit the streets on Saturday in protest against the alleged bullying of the activist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pranab Doley Jeepal Krishak Shramik Sangha Bokakhat seat
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp