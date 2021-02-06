STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India reports 11,713 new cases in last 24 hours taking tally to 1,08,14,304

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 20,06,72,589 samples have been tested up to February 5 with 7,40,794 samples being tested.

Published: 06th February 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 10:39 AM

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43 per cent. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 1,08,14,304 with 11,713 new cases in a day, while 1,05,10,796 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 97.9 per cent on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

There are 1,48,590 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 1.37 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,08,14,304 and the death toll climbed to 1,54,918 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 95 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 20,06,72,589 samples have been tested up to February 5 with 7,40,794 samples being tested on Friday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The 95 latest fatalities include 40 from Maharashtra and 19 from Kerala.

The total 1,54,918 deaths reported so far in the country include 51,255 from Maharashtra, followed 12,379 from Tamil Nadu, 12,230 from Karnataka, 10,873 from Delhi, 10,201 from West Bengal, 8,682 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,158 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,635 from Punjab and 4,393 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

