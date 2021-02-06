STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RSS leader targets Union Minister Tomar over farmers' stir against agri laws

Sharma, a former BJP Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, in his Facebook post written two days back, also suggested to the minister that he should work towards strengthening nationalism.

Published: 06th February 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers blocking kundli Manesar Palwal expressway near Singhu border as part of their country wide chakka jaam on Saturday.

Farmers blocking kundli Manesar Palwal expressway near Singhu border as part of their country wide chakka jaam on Saturday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: In an apparent attack on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar over the farmers' protest against three farm laws, senior RSS leader Raghunandan Sharma has said the arrogance of power has gone to his head.

Sharma, a former BJP Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, in his Facebook post written two days back, also suggested to the minister that he should work towards strengthening nationalism.

In his social media post that starts with the line, "Narendraji, you are part and parcel of the government", Sharma said, "Your intention might be of helping the farmers, but if some people don't want to be helped, what is the use of doing such good?," "If someone wants to remain naked, what is the use of forcibly clothing him," he said.

"If you are harbouring a thought that you are reaping the fruits of your hard labour, it is your illusion," the 73- year-old RSS leader said in the post.

".....Today arrogance of power has gone to your head. Why are you losing the mandate? We are endorsing all rotten policies of the Congress which is not in our interest.

Leakage in drops of water from a pitcher empties it. So is with the mandate," he said.

"Employ all might to strengthen nationalism or else we have to regret. I think you might have read the indication to preserve the ideology," he added.

Sharma described how the (RSS's) ideology developed with toil, sacrifice and devotion over a century for expanding its footprints, propagating service to the motherland, putting nationalism first and leading to the installation of a nationalist government at the Centre.

"Thousands of nationalists have devoted their lives for today's nationalist government," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm laws Farmers protest Raghunandan Sharma Narendra Singh Tomar
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp