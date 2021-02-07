STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Additional DCP thrashed by policemen in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A senior police officer was allegedly beaten by policemen on patrol duty in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A senior police officer was allegedly beaten by policemen on patrol duty in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Thursday near Mallah Bridge when Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Kumar Koth was on the way to Dholpur district, he said.

Koth stepped down from his vehicle to attend a nature's call and there was an altercation between him and policemen on patrol duty, following which he was thrashed, the official said.

He said Koth was in civil dress and was roughed up despite showing his identity card.

The official said a probe has been ordered into the matter.

"A day after the incident, the officer concerned gave a seven-page complaint. As the matter is related to Bharatpur, the probe has been handed over to Karauli district SP for investigation," Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje demanded action against the policemen.

"Police in Rajasthan are showing so much strictness on honest officers and protesting students. If the same strictness is shown on miscreants, the crime in the state will be brought under control. The case of beating an ADCP should not be limited to investigation only, strict action should be taken against the guilty policemen," Raje said in a tweet.

Minister of state for health Subhash Garg said such an incident should have never happened.

There should be an unbiased investigation into the whole incident and the truth should come out, Garg, who is an MLA from Bharatpur, said.

