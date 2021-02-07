Big slump in All India Radio and Doordarshan revenues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The quantum of commercial revenue, including from advertisements, earned by All India Radio and Doordarshan is on a steady decline. Figures point to a drastic fall, of over 75 per cent in three years. Responding to a question in the Parliament, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar said the amount of commercial revenue earned by Doordarshan was `157.53 crore in 2020- 2021. For AIR, it was `108.74 crore.

This is a significant dip, compared to the revenues earned in the last few years. During the year 2017-18, AIR earned `465.41 crore and Doordarshan `607.8 crore. In 2018-2019, AIR earned `460.95 crore and Doordarshan `553.55 crore. In 2019-20, it was `305.23 crore for AIR and `348.83 crore for Doordarshan. Asked if the government in the beginning of the period mentioned used to earn from ads of gutka and cigarettes, the ministry said there was no earning as they were not carried on AIR and Doordarshan as per policy.

Advertisements on TV channels are regulated in accordance with the Advertising Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995 and rules framed under it. As per rules, no advertisement promoting directly or indirectly the production, sale or consumption of cigarettes, tobacco products, wine, alcohol, liquor or other intoxicants are not allowed. However, a product that uses a brand name or logo, which is also used for cigarettes, tobacco products, wine, alcohol, liquor or other intoxicants may be advertised on cable service.