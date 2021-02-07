STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Big slump in All India Radio and Doordarshan revenues

The quantum of commercial revenue, including from advertisements, earned by All India Radio and Doordarshan is on a steady decline.

Published: 07th February 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Doordarshan Kendra and All India Radio station at Bhawanipatna | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The quantum of commercial revenue, including from advertisements, earned by All India Radio and Doordarshan is on a steady decline. Figures point to a drastic fall, of over 75 per cent in three years. Responding to a question in the Parliament, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar said the amount of commercial revenue earned by Doordarshan was `157.53 crore in 2020- 2021. For AIR, it was `108.74 crore.

This is a significant dip, compared to the revenues earned in the last few years. During the year 2017-18, AIR earned `465.41 crore and Doordarshan `607.8 crore. In 2018-2019, AIR earned `460.95 crore and Doordarshan `553.55 crore. In 2019-20, it was `305.23 crore for AIR and `348.83 crore for Doordarshan. Asked if the government in the beginning of the period mentioned used to earn from ads of gutka and cigarettes, the ministry said there was no earning as they were not carried on AIR and Doordarshan as per policy.

Advertisements on TV channels are regulated in accordance with the Advertising Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995 and rules framed under it. As per rules, no advertisement promoting directly or indirectly the production, sale or consumption of cigarettes, tobacco products, wine, alcohol, liquor or other intoxicants are not allowed. However, a product that uses a brand name or logo, which is also used for cigarettes, tobacco products, wine, alcohol, liquor or other intoxicants may be advertised on cable service.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doordarshan All India Radio
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp