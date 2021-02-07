STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India is third topmost country with highest doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

Published: 07th February 2021 12:22 PM

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, the Government of India (GoI) informed on Sunday adding that only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India.

The government said in a press release that 12 States have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries.

In the last 24 hours, 3,58,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions. As many as 1,15,178 sessions have been conducted so far. There has been a sustained increase in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day.

A total of 84.83 per cent of the daily new cases are from six States and Union Territories, the GoI release said.

Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 5,942. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,768, while Karnataka reported 531 new cases. 78 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Five States/UTs account for 69.23 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (25). Kerala follows with 16daily deaths and Punjab reported 5 casualties.

As on February 7, 2021, till 8 am, a total of 57.75 lakh (57,75,322) beneficiaries have received the COVID-19 vaccine under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise. The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.

In another significant development, the country has reported less than 80 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in nine months.

The country's active caseload is 1.48 lakh (1,48,766) today. The present active caseload consists of 1.37 per cent of India's Total Positive Cases. India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1.05cr (1,05,22,601) today. The recovery rate is 97.19 per cent.

A total of 12,059 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 11,805 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. 81.07 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,178 newly recovered cases. 1,739 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 503 in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 17 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Haryana, Goa, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, A&N Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and D&D & D&N.

