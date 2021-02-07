STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lunch with farmers, yatra launch fill Nadda’s menu

BJP president flags off Parivartan roadshow in poll-bound Bengal.

Published: 07th February 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kolkata BJP’s national president JP Nadda flagged off the party’s Parivartan Yatra from the historic town of Nabadwip in Nadia district on Saturday. He asserted that people of Bengal will say ‘goodbye’ to Mamata Banerjee’s government in the upcoming Assembly elections. N adda had lunch with 30 farmers, sitting with them in the same queue. It is seen as an initiative to showcase BJP as peasant-friendly, at a time when farmers in northern India are protesting against farm laws. However, Nadda made clear that his party’s main ploy before the elections is to run down Mamata Banerjee.

BJP national president JP Nadda
takes out a roadshow in Malda,
West Bengal on Saturday | PTI

“You (Mamata) deprived Bengal’s 70 lakh farmers by barring the PM Kishan Nidhi. Now, you are giving a nod to allow the central scheme in your state. You are repenting just before the elections and after depriving the farmers for two years. Bengal’s people will say goodbye to you,’’ Nadda said. N adda flagged off an improvised ‘rath’ or chariot as part of the Parivartan Yatra which will travel across four districts in south Bengal.

There will be four more such yatras from different organisational zones of the party covering all 23 districts of the state. Nadda said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off another yatra in the north Bengal region later this month. He accused the Trinamool Congress of politicising the administration and criminalising the police. “The Ma, Mati, Manush (mother, land and people) slogan has been reduced to dictatorship, tolabaji (extortion) and appeasement.

The ruling party has betrayed the trust people had reposed in it. Their leaders have secured personal interests and benefits under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and the Centre’s financial assistance meant for cyclone Amphan victims were misappropriated,’’ Nadda lashed out. BJP leaders seldom miss an opportunity to attack Mamata on her alleged strategy of minority appeasement.

“Why does she hate the Jai Shri Ram slogan so much? Is it wrong to connect with the culture of India? TMC wants to ignore the country’s culture for the sake of vote-bank politics.’’ Irked by the slogan, Mamata had refused to address the audience in an event to commemorate Netaji’s birthday in Kolkata last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp