STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man who brought farmer agitation back from brink

BKU leader Tikait emerges key voice after breaking down on TV

Published: 07th February 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand near barricades as BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait gestures at Ghazipur border | SHEKHAR YADAV

Security personnel stand near barricades as BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait gestures at Ghazipur border | SHEKHAR YADAV

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Rakesh Tikait, 51, resembles a meteor in the ongoing farmers’ agitation. The son of the legendary Mahendra Singh Tikait is a well known leader from western Uttar Pradesh. The agitation, which appeared to be ebbing post Republic Day violence in the national capital, has intensified. The proof of the intensification lay in the Mahapanchayat that Tikait addressed on Wednesday in Jind, the hotbed of Jat politics. The fact that 50 khap panchayats backed the mahapanchayat addressed by Tikait left no one in doubt that the farmer leader has emerged as a big rallying point for farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere.

Besides him, leaders like Gurnam Singh Charuni and Balbir Singh Rajewal were present at the mahapanchayat organized by the Sarv Jatiya Kandela khap at Kandela village near Jind. The trigger for the sudden outpouring of support for the former Delhi Police constable was the viral video showing him in tears as he committed himself to the protest: he’d rather die than go back emptyhanded.

From that day on, he has single-handedly turned the course of the agitation with his combativeness. Political leaders are meeting him at the Ghazipur border – the epicenter of the agitation — saying it is their personal trip and not as a leader of a political party. Some of the leaders are: Shiromani Akali Dal chief and MP Sukhbir Singh Badal, Congress leaders and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa from Punjab, Deepender Singh Hooda from Haryana, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Insiders say Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), led by Punjab farmer leaders, continues to be in command of the agitation and that it was only a tactical move to make Tikait the face of the agitation. Reason: The agitation was being discredited by claiming that some of the supporters were tied to extremist Khalistani forces. “A day before the tractor parade on Republic Day, Tikait came to the Singhu border. A meeting was held to review the arrangements.

We were concerned over his likely arrest, so we sent his vehicle without him to Ghazipur and sent him in another vehicle. Violence took place the next day and out of frustration, we thought everything was finished; the agitation was over. But his emotional outburst infused a fresh life into the movement,’’ says Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal Group) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal. The union has honoured Tikait at Ghazipur.

“The result of the revival of the agitation is that farmers are arriving at Singhu and Tikri border and are going to Gazipur border too, which was earlier not the case,” says Lakhowal. Panchayats across Punjab have directed that one person per family would visit the agitation site for a week, otherwise a fine of `1,500 would be imposed,’’ says Lakhowal.

Who is Rakesh Tikait? Rakesh Tikait was born on June 4, 1969 in Sisauli village of Muzaffarnagar in UP to farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait, founder of the Bhartiya Kisan Union. He did his post-graduation from Meerut University and pursued law. He was a constable in Delhi Police and served from 1985 to 1993. He joined the BKU in 1993 and his elder brother Naresh Tikait became the chief of the influential Baliyan Khap. Rakesh is the national spokesperson for BKU. He had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh on a Rashtriya Lok Dal ticket. He had lost his security deposit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Tikait farmers protest
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp