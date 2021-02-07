STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police constable kills parents, self in Haryana's Sonipat

Kharkhoda police station SHO Inspector Bijender Singh said Deepak was found dead in a room while half-burnt bodies of his parents bearing head injuries were recovered from other rooms.

Published: 07th February 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 39-year-old Delhi Police constable died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance after allegedly axing his parents to death at his home in Sonipat's Matindu village on Sunday, police said.

Kharkhoda police station SHO Inspector Bijender Singh said Deepak was found dead in a room while half-burnt bodies of his parents bearing head injuries were recovered from the ground floor of the house.

"We found Deepak, a constable with the Delhi police, lying motionless in an upper storey room," the SHO said, adding that they had to break open its door as it was bolted from inside.

"Half-burnt bodies of his parents, aged around 65, were found from the ground floor of the house," the SHO said over the phone.

He said parents bore head injuries, which appeared to have been inflicted with an axe, which was found from Deepak's room with blood and white hair stuck to it.

"Prima facie, it appears that petrol had been poured on the two elderly persons after they were killed," he said.

He said Deepak took some poisonous substance and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"Going by the sequence of events, it appears that Deepak murdered them with an axe, which was found from his room, before consuming poison," he said.

Asked what could be the motive behind the crime, the police officer said, "We have registered a case and further investigation is underway."

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana crime Sonipat
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Uttarakhand: 10 bodies recovered, over 150 missing after glacier burst triggers flood
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp