‘SC has conducted highest sittings during pandemic’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the country’s judiciary, saying it had performed its duty well in safeguarding the people’s rights and upholding personal liberty, especially during the pandemic.

Speaking after releasing a commemorative postage stamp to mark 60 years of the Gujarat High Court, Modi said the Supreme Court had conducted the highest number of hearings via video-conferencing in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

The top court held 43,713 hearings through video conference in 2020 with 1,998 benches sitting from March 23, 2020 to December 31, 2020 to hear cases via the virtual mode. “Every countryman can say that our judiciary has worked with firmness.

Our judiciary has strengthened the constitution by its positive interpretation,” Modi said. The PM expressed satisfaction that digital infrastructure put in place by the Law Ministry’s e-courts integrated mission mode project had been adopted quickly by the courts.

EARLIER, JUDGE HAD CALLED PM A HERO

In 2019, Justice Shah had made the remark while being sworn as the chief justice of the Patna high court. He earlier served in the Gujarat HC. He is due to retire in 2023