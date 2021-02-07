Union minister​ Ravi Shankar Prasad donates Rs 11 lakh for Ram Temple

By PTI

PATNA: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday contributed Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Prasad handed over the cheque to Mohan Singh and Rajesh Pandey, representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

Singh, who is RSS regional general secretary (kshetra karyawah) of Bihar and Jharkhand and Pandey, the prant Prachar Pramukh of South Bihar RSS, received the cheque at the organisation's state headquarters here.

Prasad, the union minister for law and justice, electronics and information technology and communications, said, "I am extremely happy that I am making an announcement of contributing Rs 11 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, Prasad said. I was the lawyer for Ram Lalla in Allahabad High Court where we won (the case)."

"It would be great if I had the opportunity to argue the case in Supreme Court but since I was the (union) law minister, I could not argue the case. Its a matter of pride that I will be going out to collect donations for the purpose of constructing a grand Ram temple," he added.