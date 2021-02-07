STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi government issues guidelines for reopening schools for classes 1-8

According to the Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, the classes will be held only twice a week for now and only 50 per cent of the students will be allowed to attend them.

Published: 07th February 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

A municipal worker sanitises a classroom as per COVID-19 norms. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Government has issued guidelines for reopening of schools for classes 6-8 from February 10 and from March 1 for students of classes 1-5 amid COVID-19.

According to the Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, the classes will be held only twice a week for now and only 50 per cent of the students will be allowed to attend them.

A timetable for class one to class eight has also been announced by Director of Basic Education, Sarvandra Vikram Bahadur Singh.

The school authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.

Mid-day meals will also be provided to the students while ensuring precautionary measures in the schools.

"It will be mandatory for all the schools to get a written consent letter from parents to send their students for attending classes. Parents will also give complete information about the health status of students and about their national and international travel if any," read the guidelines.

If the student wants to study from home he will be given an option to study online, it said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 4,438 active cases, 5,88,148 recoveries and 8,686 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp