Bengal is future investment destination of the world: CM Mamata Banerjee

Published: 08th February 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Asserting that West Bengal is the future investment destination of the world, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a host of infrastructure projects, which will entail investments to the tune of "Rs 72,000 crore and provide jobs to 3.29 lakh people".

She said 1.5 crore jobs will be created in the state over the next five years, maintaining that an equal number of employment opportunities have already been provided to people.

"Bengal is the destination of the whole world for investment and employment," she said, inaugurating a programme of the West Bengal Youth and Sports Department at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

"A proposal of Rs 62,000-crore investment for Jangalmahal Industrial Town at Raghunathpur in Purulia has come forward," Banerjee said.

She also announced a 100-acre pharmaceutical park at Falta in South 24 Parganas, an industrial park at Budge Budge, a mega industrial park at Mekhliganj in Coochbehar and the fourth phase of Barjora Industrial Park in Bankura.

Claiming that the state was developing in every sector, the chief minister said while there has been a 40-per cent increase in joblessness in the country, in West Bengal, poverty "has reduced by 40 per cent".

"Those who come here and dish out lies, should know these facts which have been provided in Government of India records," the chief minister added.

Banerjee also virtually inaugurated some infrastructure projects, including those of the Animal Resources Development Department and in the healthcare sector.

