Centre waging war against farmers, BJP chief JP Nadda faking love for them: TMC

JP Nadda had flagged off the BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra' from Nabadwip and addressed a farmers' rally in Malda on Saturday.

Published: 08th February 2021 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Sunday alleged that while the BJP-led government at the Centre was "waging a war" against farmers protesting the new agriculture laws, saffron party chief JP Nadda was "faking his love" for the ploughmen.

Nadda cannot claim to be a friend of the farmers while his government continues to carry out atrocities against the agriculturists in Delhi, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said at a party meeting in Nabadwip in Nadia district.

"While they are waging a war against farmers in Delhi, putting nails at the dharna site, putting up barricades disrupting communications, the same BJP is flaunting a pro-farmer image before the elections.

"If you really care about farmers, you protest against such acts of the BJP government. You need not do photo sessions at the house of a farmer.Such photo sessions don't help in solving farmers' problems," he said, in an apparent jibe at Nadda.

Nadda had flagged off the BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra' from Nabadwip and addressed a farmers' rally in Malda on Saturday.

On the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan controversy, Ghosh said that Lord Ram is very close to the heart of everyone in Bengal and so is Ram Mohan Roy, who was instrumental in the abolishment of the Sati practice, saving the lives of hundreds of women from death on the husband's pyre.

He accused the BJP of harping on the "divisive communal agenda of hatred" for political interest.

"The BJP's Paribartan Yatra is aimed at polarising the people but their designs will be thwarted by the people of West Bengal," he said.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.

