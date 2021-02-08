STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DDC polls: NC, PDP flay Apni Party, Modi government over defections

The Apni Party had won only 12 out of 280 seats in the DDC polls, Talking to this newspaper, PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone said people have lost faith in democracy.

Published: 08th February 2021

former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Syed Altaf Bukhari (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the Apni Party wrested control of Srinagar and Shopian District Development Councils (DDC) through defections, the National Conference and PDP — the main constituents of six-party Gupkar Alliance — termed it a “mockery and murder” of democracy and alleged that the administration is facilitating defections for the “king’s party”, referring to the Apni party and its leader Altaf Bukhari.  



“Now the elected members are being purchased. We have issued a show-cause notice to the defected members,” he said.

NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar alleged the government is facilitating defections.

The party has decided to move the state election commission over the defections.

